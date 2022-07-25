Sentinel Trust Co. LBA Invests $2.87 Million in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Sentinel Trust Co. LBA bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,874,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV lifted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 61.4% during the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 71 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 1,046 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cabot Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Price Performance

VGT stock traded down $1.91 during trading on Monday, hitting $351.22. 15,510 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 884,224. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $341.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $378.40. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $313.66 and a 52-week high of $467.06.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

