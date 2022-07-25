Sentinel Trust Co. LBA Lowers Stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Sentinel Trust Co. LBA decreased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 874 shares during the quarter. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESGU. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the first quarter worth $31,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Price Performance

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $88.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,488,167. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a fifty-two week low of $80.64 and a fifty-two week high of $108.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.33.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.276 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%.

