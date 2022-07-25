Sentinel Trust Co. LBA Purchases Shares of 33,968 Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Sentinel Trust Co. LBA bought a new stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 33,968 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,793,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DUK. Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in Duke Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $501,000. Souders Financial Advisors grew its stake in Duke Energy by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 11,595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 503,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,272,000 after purchasing an additional 15,152 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Duke Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $254,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DUK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $119.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Duke Energy from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.18.

Insider Buying and Selling

Duke Energy Stock Performance

In related news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.75, for a total transaction of $44,716.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 114,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,291,258. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

DUK stock traded up $0.83 on Monday, reaching $105.81. 32,576 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,915,350. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.46 billion, a PE ratio of 22.05, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.35. Duke Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $95.48 and a 12 month high of $116.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $107.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.04). Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The company had revenue of $7.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $1.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. This is a boost from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is presently 82.77%.

Duke Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.