Sentinel Trust Co. LBA Sells 1,903 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Sentinel Trust Co. LBA reduced its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 70.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 792 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,903 shares during the period. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth about $808,203,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,484,443 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,218,874,000 after acquiring an additional 600,643 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,795,472 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $9,102,958,000 after acquiring an additional 570,001 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 615.6% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 449,631 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $172,006,000 after purchasing an additional 386,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $139,179,000. 71.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $400.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $475.00 to $461.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $415.00 target price on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $413.92.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock traded up $0.41 during trading on Monday, reaching $324.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,987,835. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $303.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $326.98. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $277.84 and a 52 week high of $426.16. The firm has a market cap of $111.39 billion, a PE ratio of 7.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.39.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The investment management company reported $7.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.61 by $1.12. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 27.75% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The firm had revenue of $11.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $15.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 35.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 26th will be issued a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.09%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 86,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total value of $1,316,840.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,240,454 shares in the company, valued at $34,278,946.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,320,622 shares of company stock worth $25,684,252. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

(Get Rating)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.