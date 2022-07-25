Sentinel Trust Co. LBA Takes $59,000 Position in PolyMet Mining Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM)

Sentinel Trust Co. LBA bought a new stake in PolyMet Mining Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM – Get Rating) (TSE:POM) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 14,110 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of PolyMet Mining during the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in PolyMet Mining by 51.8% during the 1st quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,430 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 16,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in PolyMet Mining in the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Institutional investors own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Get PolyMet Mining alerts:

PolyMet Mining Stock Up 0.7 %

PLM stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2.87. 1,245 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 347,470. PolyMet Mining Corp. has a 12 month low of $2.41 and a 12 month high of $4.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $291.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.76 and a beta of 0.53.

PolyMet Mining Company Profile

PolyMet Mining ( NYSEAMERICAN:PLM Get Rating ) (TSE:POM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The basic materials company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter.

(Get Rating)

PolyMet Mining Corp., through its subsidiary, Poly Met Mining, Inc, engages in the exploration and development of natural resource properties. Its primary mineral property is the NorthMet project, a polymetallic project that hosts copper, nickel, cobalt, gold, silver, and platinum group metal mineralization covering an area of approximately 4,300 acres located in northeastern Minnesota, the United States.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PolyMet Mining Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM – Get Rating) (TSE:POM).

Receive News & Ratings for PolyMet Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PolyMet Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.