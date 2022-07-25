Shadows Price Hits $0.0116 on Major Exchanges (DOWS)

Shadows (DOWS) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 24th. One Shadows coin can now be purchased for $0.0116 or 0.00000053 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Shadows has traded up 6.4% against the U.S. dollar. Shadows has a market cap of $307,419.48 and approximately $20,951.00 worth of Shadows was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Shadows Coin Profile

Shadows is a coin. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2021. Shadows’ total supply is 39,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,500,000 coins. Shadows’ official Twitter account is @shadows_defi.

Shadows Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Shadows Network is the underlying network for the DiFi synthetic asset issuance agreement and the synthetic asset trading based on Substrate, the backbone of the web 3.0 store of value that will enable the free trading of on-chain assets by anyone, anywhere. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shadows directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shadows should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Shadows using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

