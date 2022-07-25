Shell Asset Management Co. Boosts Stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 42.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 20,763 shares during the period. S&P Global accounts for about 0.7% of Shell Asset Management Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $28,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of S&P Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 714.3% during the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 57 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Addison Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 273.7% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 71 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 7,700.0% during the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. 94.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SPGI. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on S&P Global from $472.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on S&P Global from $441.00 to $407.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on S&P Global from $495.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on S&P Global from $450.00 to $385.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $422.57.

S&P Global stock opened at $361.94 on Monday. S&P Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $311.87 and a twelve month high of $484.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $340.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $376.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $123.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.03.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.00 by ($0.11). S&P Global had a net margin of 40.43% and a return on equity of 31.07%. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.53%.

In related news, EVP Dimitra Manis sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.53, for a total value of $673,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,628,468.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 2,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.74, for a total value of $763,263.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,891,304.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Dimitra Manis sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.53, for a total transaction of $673,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,839 shares in the company, valued at $1,628,468.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About S&P Global

(Get Rating)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

