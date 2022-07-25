Shell Asset Management Co. Buys 21,415 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 32.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 21,415 shares during the quarter. Deere & Company comprises 0.9% of Shell Asset Management Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $36,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DE. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth about $959,748,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,783,591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $952,127,000 after purchasing an additional 593,336 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 203.6% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 839,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $352,307,000 after purchasing an additional 563,302 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 211.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 501,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $172,028,000 after purchasing an additional 340,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Deere & Company during the 1st quarter worth about $72,820,000. 67.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Deere & Company

In other Deere & Company news, insider John H. Stone sold 17,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,321.07, for a total value of $74,084,745.15. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,118,403.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Deere & Company Price Performance

DE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America cut Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $475.00 to $450.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Deere & Company from $419.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Deere & Company from $452.00 to $416.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Deere & Company from $370.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $393.00 target price on Deere & Company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Deere & Company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $399.56.

Shares of DE opened at $312.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $326.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $367.79. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $283.81 and a 52-week high of $446.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.44 billion, a PE ratio of 16.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.08.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $6.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.65 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $12.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.16 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.58% and a net margin of 12.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.68 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 23.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is presently 23.58%.

About Deere & Company

(Get Rating)

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.