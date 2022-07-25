Shell Asset Management Co. Has $10.71 Million Stock Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 30,655 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,123 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $10,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 75.0% in the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 77 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Illumina in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Illumina during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Illumina during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illumina in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ILMN opened at $201.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.85. Illumina, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $173.45 and a fifty-two week high of $526.00. The stock has a market cap of $31.69 billion, a PE ratio of 43.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $209.94 and a 200-day moving average of $290.40.

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The life sciences company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.20. Illumina had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 15.04%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ILMN. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Illumina from $506.00 to $492.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. OTR Global raised Illumina from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Cowen set a $412.00 price objective on Illumina in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Illumina from $460.00 to $360.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, May 15th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Illumina from $325.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $398.67.

In other Illumina news, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 539 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $107,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,346 shares in the company, valued at $669,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 539 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $107,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $669,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.85, for a total value of $53,712.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 41,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,987,820.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,157 shares of company stock worth $271,960 in the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

