Shell Asset Management Co. Has $16.63 Million Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Shell Asset Management Co. cut its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 29.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 143,753 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 59,717 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $16,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 138,431 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,105,000 after purchasing an additional 16,562 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp grew its stake in PayPal by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 20,681 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,900,000 after buying an additional 4,278 shares during the last quarter. Leeward Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at about $897,000. Finally, Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC grew its stake in PayPal by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC now owns 62,090 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $11,709,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. 75.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Enrique Lores bought 1,100 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $88.13 per share, with a total value of $96,943.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $461,360.55. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Enrique Lores bought 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $88.13 per share, with a total value of $96,943.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,235 shares in the company, valued at $461,360.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total transaction of $1,259,920.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,403,500.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $81.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.58 and a 1 year high of $310.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.86 billion, a PE ratio of 26.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $77.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.64.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $6.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.41 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 17.90% and a net margin of 13.87%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. Analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

PYPL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of PayPal from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of PayPal from $185.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 24th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of PayPal from $205.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of PayPal from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.12.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

