Shell Asset Management Co. Has $20.96 Million Stock Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 98,740 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Salesforce makes up 0.5% of Shell Asset Management Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $20,964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth about $2,689,030,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Salesforce by 42.2% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,808,917 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,509,260,000 after purchasing an additional 4,096,666 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Salesforce by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,253,857 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $11,246,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417,895 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth about $217,805,000. Finally, Hhlr Advisors LTD. grew its position in Salesforce by 53.9% in the 4th quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. now owns 1,929,876 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $490,439,000 after purchasing an additional 675,700 shares in the last quarter. 77.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Salesforce from $260.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. OTR Global downgraded shares of Salesforce to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Salesforce from $300.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Salesforce from $316.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $270.51.

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.80, for a total value of $434,240.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 28,926,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,461,228,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.80, for a total value of $434,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,926,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,461,228,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Parker Harris sold 973 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.43, for a total transaction of $165,828.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 93,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,867,544.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 75,503 shares of company stock valued at $12,856,062. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

CRM stock opened at $183.42 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.55 and a 52 week high of $311.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $170.59 and its 200 day moving average is $191.97. The firm has a market cap of $182.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 177.16, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.08.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. Salesforce had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 3.92%. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

