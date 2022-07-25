Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 34,787 Shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Shell Asset Management Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) by 35.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,472 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 34,787 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Signature Bank were worth $18,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBNY. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Signature Bank during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Signature Bank by 103.8% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 161 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Signature Bank by 28.7% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 193 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Signature Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Signature Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Institutional investors own 96.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SBNY opened at $175.89 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $10.66 billion, a PE ratio of 9.37, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $192.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $262.88. Signature Bank has a 52-week low of $165.36 and a 52-week high of $374.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Signature Bank ( NASDAQ:SBNY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The bank reported $5.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.05 by $0.21. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 43.86%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Signature Bank will post 22.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 11.93%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SBNY shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $352.00 to $267.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $262.00 to $247.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Signature Bank to $240.00 in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Signature Bank to $280.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $460.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $300.31.

Signature Bank provides commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, certificates of deposit, and other cash management products. The company provides various lending products comprising commercial and industrial loans, real estate loans, and letters of credit.

