Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 6,767 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Shell Asset Management Co. lowered its position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,767 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $11,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,648,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 345.2% in the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 2,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. Institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on ICE. Argus lowered their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $148.00 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $117.00 to $114.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $152.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Intercontinental Exchange from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $83.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.00.

In related news, insider Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.61, for a total transaction of $46,056.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,119 shares in the company, valued at $1,321,679.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Intercontinental Exchange news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.08, for a total transaction of $158,528.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,378,118.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 492 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.61, for a total transaction of $46,056.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,321,679.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 86,296 shares of company stock worth $8,537,490. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

ICE opened at $99.11 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.90. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.05 and a 12 month high of $139.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.01. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 44.24% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 21.11%.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

