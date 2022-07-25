Shell Asset Management Co. Trims Position in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU)

Shell Asset Management Co. lowered its stake in shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 357,388 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 24,657 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in TELUS were worth $9,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TU. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in TELUS in the 1st quarter valued at $700,000. Metis Global Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of TELUS during the first quarter worth about $471,000. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ purchased a new position in TELUS during the first quarter worth about $638,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in TELUS by 1.8% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 32,136 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. Finally, Zeno Research LLC boosted its holdings in TELUS by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Zeno Research LLC now owns 304,034 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $7,955,000 after purchasing an additional 76,646 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Get TELUS alerts:

TELUS Price Performance

TELUS stock opened at $22.37 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.65 billion, a PE ratio of 22.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.68. TELUS Co. has a 52 week low of $21.34 and a 52 week high of $27.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

TELUS Increases Dividend

TELUS ( NYSE:TU Get Rating ) (TSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. TELUS had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 9.30%. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that TELUS Co. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 4th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.263 per share. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This is a boost from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 108.08%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities raised TELUS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Barclays cut TELUS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of TELUS from C$34.50 to C$36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of TELUS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.50.

TELUS Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network revenue; mobile technologies equipment sale; data revenues, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.