Shell Asset Management Co. Trims Stake in Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Shell Asset Management Co. reduced its holdings in shares of Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,287 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,754 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $12,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in Elevance Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $444,000. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC boosted its position in shares of Elevance Health by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC now owns 7,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,698,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 100.0% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in Elevance Health by 2.2% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 19,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,455,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC raised its stake in Elevance Health by 80.3% during the first quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 3,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,707 shares in the last quarter. 84.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Elevance Health

In related news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 420 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.14, for a total value of $208,798.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,718,355.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Charles Morgan Kendrick, Jr. sold 6,328 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.60, for a total value of $3,091,860.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,098,869.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 420 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.14, for a total value of $208,798.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,718,355.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,738 shares of company stock worth $3,764,851. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Elevance Health Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE:ELV opened at $459.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $482.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $476.46. Elevance Health Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $355.43 and a fifty-two week high of $533.68.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported $8.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.74 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $38.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.05 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 19.20%. Elevance Health’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Elevance Health Inc. will post 28.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $1.28 per share. This represents a $5.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ELV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $453.00 to $574.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Elevance Health from $586.00 to $580.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Elevance Health from $540.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Elevance Health to $577.00 in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $560.70.

About Elevance Health

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

