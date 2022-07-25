Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) Hits New 52-Week High Following Dividend Announcement

Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SHLX – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as $15.70 and last traded at $15.70, with a volume of 95480 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.46.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 1st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.64%. Shell Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is currently 96.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Shell Midstream Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.25.

Shell Midstream Partners Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.86.

Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The pipeline company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.36. Shell Midstream Partners had a net margin of 99.82% and a return on equity of 102.13%. The firm had revenue of $135.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Shell Midstream Partners

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 16,129,311 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $185,810,000 after acquiring an additional 548,412 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 53.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,893,794 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $126,470,000 after acquiring an additional 3,103,162 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 102.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,119,273 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $87,016,000 after acquiring an additional 3,102,480 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 24.4% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,603,811 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $79,686,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 367.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,895,828 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $41,178,000 after acquiring an additional 2,276,062 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.63% of the company’s stock.

Shell Midstream Partners Company Profile

Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. owns, operates, develops, and acquires pipelines and other midstream, and logistics assets in the United States. It owns interests in crude oil and refined products pipelines and terminals to transport onshore and offshore crude oil production to Gulf Coast and Midwest refining markets.

