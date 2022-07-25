Shell (SHEL) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Shell (NYSE: SHEL) in the last few weeks:

7/20/2022 – Shell had its price target lowered by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from GBX 2,700 ($32.53) to GBX 2,550 ($30.72).

7/15/2022 – Shell had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,850 ($34.34) to GBX 3,000 ($36.14).

7/12/2022 – Shell was upgraded by analysts at ING Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

7/6/2022 – Shell had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 2,551 ($30.73) to GBX 2,779 ($33.48).

6/9/2022 – Shell is now covered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shell Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE:SHEL traded up $1.40 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $50.19. 3,858,697 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,172,725. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.51. Shell plc has a 12 month low of $44.90 and a 12 month high of $61.67.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $83.16 billion for the quarter. Shell had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 7.27%. Analysts predict that Shell plc will post 11.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Shell Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Shell

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This is a positive change from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. Shell’s payout ratio is currently 35.84%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Shell by 5.8% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,394 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Win Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Shell by 55.7% in the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 718 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Shell by 19.9% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,533 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the period. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shell by 1.7% during the second quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,008 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Shell by 16.7% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 3,064 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. 11.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

