Shore Capital Reiterates Buy Rating for Watches of Switzerland Group (LON:WOSG)

Watches of Switzerland Group (LON:WOSG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports.

Separately, Barclays cut their price objective on Watches of Switzerland Group from GBX 1,610 ($19.25) to GBX 1,180 ($14.11) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th.

Get Watches of Switzerland Group alerts:

Watches of Switzerland Group Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of LON:WOSG opened at GBX 886.50 ($10.60) on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 845.09 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,047.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.10. The company has a market capitalization of £2.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,061.63. Watches of Switzerland Group has a 12-month low of GBX 722.80 ($8.64) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,600 ($19.13).

About Watches of Switzerland Group

Watches of Switzerland Group PLC operates as a retailer of luxury watches. It offers luxury watches and jewelry; fashion and classic watches and jewelry; and gifts. The company operates 118 stores in the United Kingdom and 30 stores in the United States, as well as through six transactional websites under the Goldsmiths, Mappin & Webb, Watches of Switzerland, Mayors Jewelers, and Analog Shift brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Watches of Switzerland Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watches of Switzerland Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.