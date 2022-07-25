Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Silicom from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.

SILC stock opened at $36.40 on Friday. Silicom has a 1-year low of $31.30 and a 1-year high of $52.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.44. The firm has a market cap of $242.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.76 and a beta of 0.79.

Silicom ( NASDAQ:SILC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Silicom had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 6.41%. The company had revenue of $32.07 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Silicom by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,592 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Silicom by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,363 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Silicom by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 7,318 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its stake in shares of Silicom by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Silicom by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 13,937 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.76% of the company’s stock.

Silicom Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and supports networking and data infrastructure solutions for a range of servers, server-based systems, and communications devices in the United States, North America, Israel, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers server network interface cards; and smart cards, such as smart server adapters, which include redirector and switching cards, encryption and data compression hardware acceleration cards, forward error correction acceleration and offloading cards, time synchronization cards, and field programmable gate array-based cards.

