SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW) Trading Up 5.2%

Shares of SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE:SBOW – Get Rating) were up 5.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $39.11 and last traded at $39.11. Approximately 2,534 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 331,178 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.16.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SBOW shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of SilverBow Resources from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of SilverBow Resources from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th.

SilverBow Resources Trading Up 6.9 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $669.11 million, a P/E ratio of -32.95 and a beta of 2.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.15.

Insider Buying and Selling

SilverBow Resources ( NYSE:SBOW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $129.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.00 million. SilverBow Resources had a negative net margin of 1.31% and a positive return on equity of 87.14%. As a group, analysts forecast that SilverBow Resources, Inc. will post 12.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Kimmeridge Energy Management C purchased 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.29 per share, for a total transaction of $8,787,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,281,356 shares in the company, valued at $96,110,917.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other SilverBow Resources news, Director Marcus C. Rowland sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.13, for a total value of $401,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,279 shares in the company, valued at $733,536.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kimmeridge Energy Management C bought 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.29 per share, for a total transaction of $8,787,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 3,281,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,110,917.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBOW. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of SilverBow Resources by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 110,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,545,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of SilverBow Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of SilverBow Resources by 217.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of SilverBow Resources by 3.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 102,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,264,000 after purchasing an additional 3,085 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of SilverBow Resources by 815.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 3,816 shares during the period. 79.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SilverBow Resources Company Profile

SilverBow Resources, Inc, an oil and gas company, acquires and develops assets in the Eagle Ford shale and Austin Chalk located in South Texas. As of December 31, 2021, it had proved reserves of 1,416 billion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent. The company was formerly known as Swift Energy Company and changed its name to SilverBow Resources, Inc in May 2017.

Featured Articles

