Silvercrest Asset Management Group (SAMG) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, July 29th. Analysts expect Silvercrest Asset Management Group to post earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The asset manager reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.03). Silvercrest Asset Management Group had a net margin of 14.72% and a return on equity of 24.95%. The business had revenue of $33.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.75 million. On average, analysts expect Silvercrest Asset Management Group to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SAMG opened at $16.47 on Monday. Silvercrest Asset Management Group has a 52-week low of $14.52 and a 52-week high of $22.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.68. The stock has a market cap of $238.21 million, a P/E ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 0.80.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.50%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SAMG shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Silvercrest Asset Management Group

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 140.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,376 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 44.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,690 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 2,658 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Silvercrest Asset Management Group during the first quarter worth $186,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 184.9% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 14,474 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 9,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 48.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,214 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 7,615 shares in the last quarter. 45.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Company Profile

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc, a wealth management firm, provides financial advisory and related family office services in the United States. The company serves ultra-high net worth individuals and families, as well as their trusts; endowments; foundations; and other institutional investors.

Featured Stories

