Silvercrest Asset Management Group (SAMG) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, July 29th. Analysts expect Silvercrest Asset Management Group to post earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter.
Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The asset manager reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.03). Silvercrest Asset Management Group had a net margin of 14.72% and a return on equity of 24.95%. The business had revenue of $33.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.75 million. On average, analysts expect Silvercrest Asset Management Group to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Silvercrest Asset Management Group Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ SAMG opened at $16.47 on Monday. Silvercrest Asset Management Group has a 52-week low of $14.52 and a 52-week high of $22.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.68. The stock has a market cap of $238.21 million, a P/E ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 0.80.
Silvercrest Asset Management Group Dividend Announcement
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts have issued reports on SAMG shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Silvercrest Asset Management Group
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 140.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,376 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 44.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,690 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 2,658 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Silvercrest Asset Management Group during the first quarter worth $186,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 184.9% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 14,474 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 9,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 48.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,214 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 7,615 shares in the last quarter. 45.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Silvercrest Asset Management Group Company Profile
Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc, a wealth management firm, provides financial advisory and related family office services in the United States. The company serves ultra-high net worth individuals and families, as well as their trusts; endowments; foundations; and other institutional investors.
Featured Stories
