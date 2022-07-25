SJM (OTCMKTS:SJMHF) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.38

SJM Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SJMHF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.38 and last traded at $0.38, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $0.38.
SJM Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.49.
About SJM
SJM Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, owns, develops, and operates casinos and related facilities in Macau, Hong Kong, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Gaming Operations; and Hotel, Catering, Retail and Leasing Operations. The Gaming Operations segment engages in the VIP gaming, mass market table gaming, slot machine, and other gaming operations.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SJM (SJMHF)
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- Alcoa Is Well-Positioned For 2022 and 2023
- Why Amazon and Alphabet are Post-Split Buys
- Big Lots Stock is a Value Play at These Levels
- Schlumberger: Another Reason To Bet On An Oil-Services Rebound
Receive News & Ratings for SJM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SJM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.