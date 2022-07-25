SJM (OTCMKTS:SJMHF) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.38

SJM Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SJMHF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.38 and last traded at $0.38, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $0.38.

SJM Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.49.

About SJM

(Get Rating)

SJM Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, owns, develops, and operates casinos and related facilities in Macau, Hong Kong, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Gaming Operations; and Hotel, Catering, Retail and Leasing Operations. The Gaming Operations segment engages in the VIP gaming, mass market table gaming, slot machine, and other gaming operations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SJM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SJM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.