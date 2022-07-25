SKALE Network (SKL) Price Reaches $0.0498 on Top Exchanges

SKALE Network (SKL) traded down 7.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 25th. Over the last week, SKALE Network has traded 8.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. SKALE Network has a market capitalization of $181.46 million and approximately $8.82 million worth of SKALE Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SKALE Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0498 or 0.00000228 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About SKALE Network

SKALE Network (CRYPTO:SKL) is a coin. It was first traded on September 10th, 2020. SKALE Network’s total supply is 4,276,664,349 coins and its circulating supply is 3,647,227,671 coins. SKALE Network’s official Twitter account is @SkaleNetwork. SKALE Network’s official message board is skale.network/blog. The official website for SKALE Network is skale.network.

SKALE Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SKALE Network is an open source Web3 platform intended to bring speed and configurability to blockchain. SKALE Network is the project by N.O.D.E. Foundation – the Lichtenstein Foundation that aims to advance development of Web3 technologies and make decentralized web more user friendly and accessible for developers, validators, and end users. N.O.D.E. Foundation partners with SKALE Labs, and other top entities and investors around the world to facilitate development of SKALE Network. SKALE Labs is the core team involved in creating the technology specs, creating the code, and growing use and awareness of the network. SKALE Labs is headquartered in San Francisco, California and also operates in Kharkiv, Ukraine. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SKALE Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SKALE Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SKALE Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

