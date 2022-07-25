Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) PT Lowered to $39.00

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Cowen to $39.00 in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cowen’s target price points to a potential upside of 2.44% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on SKX. Argus raised Skechers U.S.A. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Skechers U.S.A. from $64.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday. OTR Global raised Skechers U.S.A. from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Skechers U.S.A. from $61.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.43.

Shares of NYSE:SKX traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $38.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,443,213. The firm has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Skechers U.S.A. has a 1 year low of $33.50 and a 1 year high of $55.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.14.

Skechers U.S.A. ( NYSE:SKX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The textile maker reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 11.45%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Skechers U.S.A. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 993.4% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 7,960 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 7,232 shares in the last quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 5.8% in the second quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 109,889 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,910,000 after acquiring an additional 6,026 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Cim LLC lifted its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 6.3% in the second quarter. Cim LLC now owns 25,481 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $941,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 2.0% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 19,366 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. It offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the Skechers Mega-Craft, S-Lights, SKECH-AIR, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Z-Strap, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; and technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands.

