Skylight Health Group Inc. (SLHGP) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.19 on August 22nd

Skylight Health Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SLHGP – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 21st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 28th will be given a dividend of 0.1927 per share on Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $2.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 18.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 27th.
Skylight Health Group Trading Up 2.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ SLHGP opened at $12.85 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.85. Skylight Health Group has a 1 year low of $8.01 and a 1 year high of $21.50.
Skylight Health Group Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Skylight Health Group (SLHGP)
- How to Find and Determine Which Stocks Are Worth Holding Through a Bear Market
- Trip Advisor Stock Might Be Ready for a Ride
- Snowflake Stock May Have Stopped Falling
- Three Watchlist Stocks to Capitalize on Sector Rotation
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/18 – 7/22
Receive News & Ratings for Skylight Health Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skylight Health Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.