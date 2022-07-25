Skylight Health Group Inc. (SLHGP) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.19 on August 22nd

Skylight Health Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SLHGP – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 21st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 28th will be given a dividend of 0.1927 per share on Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $2.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 18.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 27th.

Skylight Health Group Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ SLHGP opened at $12.85 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.85. Skylight Health Group has a 1 year low of $8.01 and a 1 year high of $21.50.

Skylight Health Group Company Profile

Skylight Health Group Inc operates as a healthcare services and technology company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Colombia. It operates the US multi-state primary care health network, which provides a range of services from primary care, sub-specialty, allied health, and laboratory/diagnostic testing.

