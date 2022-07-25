SlateStone Wealth LLC Buys 817 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

SlateStone Wealth LLC raised its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 36.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,055 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Target in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 12,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 126 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Target in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Target in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 81.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 45,490 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total value of $6,367,690.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 157,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,023,473.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Target Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of TGT traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $157.40. 33,649 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,067,835. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.08, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $153.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $197.06. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $137.16 and a 1 year high of $268.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.00 by ($0.81). The firm had revenue of $24.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.48 billion. Target had a return on equity of 44.75% and a net margin of 5.48%. Target’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.69 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Target Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.85%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Target from $255.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Target from $205.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Target from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Target from $225.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 28th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.92.

About Target

(Get Rating)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.