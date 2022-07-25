SlateStone Wealth LLC Cuts Stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

SlateStone Wealth LLC reduced its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 52,468 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,496 shares during the period. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $2,611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Country Trust Bank lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 6.1% during the first quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 4,558,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,895,000 after buying an additional 263,874 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,209,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,122,000 after buying an additional 97,493 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 164.6% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,205,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,934,000 after purchasing an additional 750,056 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $51,901,000. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC lifted its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 899,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,675,000 after purchasing an additional 44,402 shares during the period.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA FBND traded down $0.17 on Monday, reaching $47.40. 3,276 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 476,280. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.01. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.68 and a fifty-two week high of $53.97.

