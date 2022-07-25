SlateStone Wealth LLC Has $1.05 Million Stock Holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

SlateStone Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,946 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $1,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in United Rentals in the 4th quarter valued at about $238,172,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in United Rentals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $87,926,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in United Rentals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,220,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in United Rentals by 6,738.1% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 122,197 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,605,000 after acquiring an additional 120,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in United Rentals by 179.6% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 186,773 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $66,344,000 after acquiring an additional 119,981 shares during the last quarter. 89.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Rentals

In other United Rentals news, Director Shiv Singh bought 173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $288.65 per share, with a total value of $49,936.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,018,529.45. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other United Rentals news, Director Shiv Singh bought 173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $288.65 per share, with a total value of $49,936.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,018,529.45. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 6,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.58, for a total transaction of $2,094,663.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 26,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,495,254.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Trading Up 0.3 %

URI stock traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $275.24. The stock had a trading volume of 4,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 773,510. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $230.54 and a 1-year high of $414.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $19.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $266.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $303.36.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $5.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.28 by $0.45. United Rentals had a net margin of 15.22% and a return on equity of 31.29%. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 29.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

URI has been the topic of several recent research reports. OTR Global cut shares of United Rentals to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of United Rentals to $400.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of United Rentals from $421.00 to $396.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $420.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $368.00 to $292.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $359.20.

United Rentals Profile

(Get Rating)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

