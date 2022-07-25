SlateStone Wealth LLC Has $586,000 Stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

SlateStone Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 44.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the period. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in CME Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in CME Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in CME Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CME Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CME Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CME shares. StockNews.com began coverage on CME Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on CME Group from $210.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on CME Group from $258.00 to $246.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Atlantic Securities upgraded CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $235.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on CME Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $267.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CME Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $240.27.

CME traded up $1.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $205.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,655,094. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $201.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $221.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. CME Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $185.79 and a 12 month high of $256.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.44.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.11. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 57.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.22%.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

