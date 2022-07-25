SlateStone Wealth LLC Has $8.78 Million Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

SlateStone Wealth LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 70.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,039 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises about 2.0% of SlateStone Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $8,781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 486.7% during the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 88 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 112.2% during the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF traded down $1.15 during trading on Monday, reaching $232.34. 48,876 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,624,412. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $207.97 and a 1-year high of $311.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $226.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $251.97.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

