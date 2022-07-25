SlateStone Wealth LLC Has $870,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

SlateStone Wealth LLC trimmed its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 29.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,515 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,598 shares during the quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $870,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPEM. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 6,433,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,936,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012,695 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 72.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,371,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,633,000 after acquiring an additional 997,120 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 26.9% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,691,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,645,000 after acquiring an additional 782,542 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,970,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,743,000 after acquiring an additional 611,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 93.9% during the first quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 1,205,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,566,000 after acquiring an additional 583,466 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPEM traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $34.11. 23,517 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,441,421. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $33.01 and a 12-month high of $44.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.66.

