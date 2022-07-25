SlateStone Wealth LLC Purchases 3,291 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

SlateStone Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 78,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,291 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of SlateStone Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 120.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,592,827 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $566,310,000 after acquiring an additional 6,327,100 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,494,812 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $170,722,000 after acquiring an additional 29,376 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 111.9% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,412,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $166,713,000 after acquiring an additional 1,801,870 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,279,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $160,196,000 after acquiring an additional 710,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $141,569,000. Institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

EEM stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $39.45. 747,541 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,629,355. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.89. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $38.05 and a 1 year high of $53.58.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

