SlateStone Wealth LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

SlateStone Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 35.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,479 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,385 shares during the period. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 166,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,081,000 after purchasing an additional 18,958 shares in the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 1,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 448,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,765,000 after purchasing an additional 40,582 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 30,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,402,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seascape Capital Management purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter valued at $223,000. 82.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eli Lilly and Price Performance

Shares of Eli Lilly and stock traded up $0.64 on Monday, hitting $329.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,922,074. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $220.20 and a 52-week high of $335.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $312.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $284.67. The company has a market capitalization of $312.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.37.

Eli Lilly and Announces Dividend

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.30. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 97.58%. The business had revenue of $7.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 58.07%.

Insider Activity at Eli Lilly and

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.00, for a total value of $211,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 105,472,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,852,745,132. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.00, for a total transaction of $211,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 105,472,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,852,745,132. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.44, for a total transaction of $313,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,966,522.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,104,337 shares of company stock valued at $349,826,141. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on LLY shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $333.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $356.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $341.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $280.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $314.94.

Eli Lilly and Profile

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

