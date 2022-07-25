SlateStone Wealth LLC Sells 300 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

SlateStone Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,309 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ACT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC now owns 117,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,088,000 after buying an additional 4,737 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 17,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,980,000 after buying an additional 4,330 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 348,914 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,650,000 after buying an additional 30,257 shares during the period. Fifth Third Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 48.4% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 91,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,671,000 after buying an additional 29,896 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 48,962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,371,000 after buying an additional 1,652 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.15% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $160.19. 168,201 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,597,799. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $158.02 and a 52 week high of $193.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $173.75.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

