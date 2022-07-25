SlateStone Wealth LLC Sells 3,676 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

SlateStone Wealth LLC lowered its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 19.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,584 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 3,676 shares during the quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,802,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in PayPal by 100.7% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its position in shares of PayPal by 82.9% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 311 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new position in PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

PayPal Price Performance

Shares of PYPL traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $81.77. 244,872 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,036,402. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.58 and a 12-month high of $310.16. The company has a market cap of $94.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $77.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.64.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.04). PayPal had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 17.90%. The business had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. Research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on PayPal from $140.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Mizuho decreased their price target on PayPal from $175.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on PayPal from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Cowen lowered their price target on PayPal from $174.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of PayPal from $108.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PayPal currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.12.

Insider Activity at PayPal

In other PayPal news, Director Enrique Lores purchased 1,100 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $88.13 per share, with a total value of $96,943.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $461,360.55. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other PayPal news, Director Enrique Lores acquired 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $88.13 per share, with a total value of $96,943.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,235 shares in the company, valued at $461,360.55. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total value of $1,259,920.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,403,500.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.