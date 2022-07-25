SlateStone Wealth LLC Sells 5,817 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

SlateStone Wealth LLC cut its holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 20.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,378 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,817 shares during the quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $2,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Successful Portfolios LLC raised its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 5,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC boosted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 11,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 36,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,661,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 25,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,219,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 15,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. 79.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Raytheon Technologies Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:RTX traded up $0.91 during trading on Monday, hitting $95.12. The stock had a trading volume of 58,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,744,617. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $93.84 and its 200 day moving average is $95.44. The company has a market capitalization of $141.46 billion, a PE ratio of 34.13, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.11. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $79.00 and a 12 month high of $106.02.

Raytheon Technologies Announces Dividend

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.14. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The firm had revenue of $15.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.83 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 78.85%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on RTX. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Friday, April 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Cowen boosted their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Argus increased their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen upped their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.91.

About Raytheon Technologies

(Get Rating)

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

