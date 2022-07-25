SMA Solar Technology (ETR:S92) Given a €36.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

SMA Solar Technology (ETR:S92 – Get Rating) has been assigned a €36.00 ($36.36) price target by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price indicates a potential downside of 23.92% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Berenberg Bank set a €40.00 ($40.40) price objective on shares of SMA Solar Technology in a report on Tuesday, May 17th.

SMA Solar Technology Stock Performance

S92 traded up €0.70 ($0.71) during trading on Monday, hitting €47.32 ($47.80). The stock had a trading volume of 98,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,058. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion and a PE ratio of -58.64. SMA Solar Technology has a 12 month low of €25.10 ($25.35) and a 12 month high of €49.92 ($50.42). The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €43.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of €38.79.

SMA Solar Technology Company Profile

SMA Solar Technology AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in development, production, and sale of PV and battery inverters, transformers, chokes, monitoring systems for PV systems, and charging solutions for electric vehicles in Germany and internationally. It operates through Home Solutions, Business Solutions, and Large Scale and Project Solutions segments.

