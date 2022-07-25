Smoothy Price Hits $0.0139 on Top Exchanges (SMTY)

Smoothy (SMTY) traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 25th. One Smoothy coin can currently be bought for $0.0139 or 0.00000063 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Smoothy has a total market cap of $70,834.46 and $252,604.00 worth of Smoothy was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Smoothy has traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004519 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001564 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002214 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00017093 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001873 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.02 or 0.00031743 BTC.
Smoothy Coin Profile
Smoothy’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,089,773 coins. Smoothy’s official Twitter account is @smoothswap.
Buying and Selling Smoothy
