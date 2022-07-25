Smurfit Kappa Group (OTCMKTS:SMFKY) Given New €45.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Smurfit Kappa Group (OTCMKTS:SMFKY – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Credit Suisse Group from €55.00 ($55.56) to €45.00 ($45.45) in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Smurfit Kappa Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group from €56.03 ($56.60) to €40.80 ($41.21) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group from GBX 4,200 ($50.21) to GBX 4,400 ($52.60) in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $1,495.27.

Smurfit Kappa Group Trading Down 4.4 %

Shares of OTCMKTS SMFKY traded down $1.50 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $32.87. 47,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,863. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.27. Smurfit Kappa Group has a one year low of $31.10 and a one year high of $60.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Smurfit Kappa Group Company Profile

Smurfit Kappa Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells paper-based packaging products. It operates through two segments, Europe and the Americas. The company offers consumer, retail, industrial, e-commerce, heavy-duty corrugated, and hexacomb packaging products; composite cardboard tubes, bags, and sacks; and bag-in-box, a single-use packaging system that comprises films, accessories, bags, taps, and boxes.

