Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Price Target Cut to $15.00

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at UBS Group from $17.00 to $15.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 51.82% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on SNAP. Oppenheimer cut shares of Snap from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Snap from $18.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Snap from $17.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Snap from $42.00 to $24.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Snap from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.69.

Snap Price Performance

Shares of Snap stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $9.88. 3,767,112 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,575,754. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.32. The company has a quick ratio of 7.19, a current ratio of 7.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $16.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.13 and a beta of 1.20. Snap has a 1 year low of $9.91 and a 1 year high of $83.34.

Insider Buying and Selling at Snap

Snap ( NYSE:SNAP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Snap had a negative net margin of 18.31% and a negative return on equity of 21.32%. The company’s revenue was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.19) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Snap will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Snap news, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.38, for a total value of $367,250.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 338,290 shares in the company, valued at $9,938,960.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Snap news, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.38, for a total value of $367,250.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 338,290 shares in the company, valued at $9,938,960.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Derek Andersen sold 6,718 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.91, for a total transaction of $80,011.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,138,505 shares in the company, valued at $13,559,594.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 370,386 shares of company stock worth $7,844,356 over the last three months.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Snap by 198.7% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Snap in the first quarter valued at $27,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Snap in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Snap by 64.7% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Snap by 1,189.2% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the period. 53.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Snap

(Get Rating)

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

Recommended Stories

