Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Stake Boosted by Vista Wealth Management Group LLC

Vista Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 36.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 182,418 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,202 shares during the quarter. Snowflake comprises 6.1% of Vista Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC owned 0.06% of Snowflake worth $41,797,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in Snowflake by 233.3% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Snowflake during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Snowflake in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Snowflake in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Snowflake by 123.4% in the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SNOW traded down $2.64 on Monday, reaching $140.35. 95,209 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,548,930. Snowflake Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.26 and a fifty-two week high of $405.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $138.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $198.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.77 and a beta of 1.33.

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.13). Snowflake had a negative net margin of 45.48% and a negative return on equity of 12.39%. The business had revenue of $422.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.01 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.69) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SNOW. UBS Group lowered their price target on Snowflake from $260.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Snowflake from $359.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Snowflake from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Snowflake in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised Snowflake from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $219.27.

In other news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 727 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.18, for a total value of $99,002.86. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,263,311.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.18, for a total value of $99,002.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,263,311.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.18, for a total value of $235,182.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,867,875.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,678 shares of company stock worth $524,444 in the last quarter. 8.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

