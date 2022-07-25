Solanium Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.25 Million (SLIM)

Solanium (SLIM) traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 25th. During the last week, Solanium has traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Solanium has a total market cap of $8.86 million and approximately $1.25 million worth of Solanium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Solanium coin can currently be purchased for $0.0909 or 0.00000415 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004573 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002272 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001582 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00017581 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001893 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.04 or 0.00032181 BTC.
About Solanium
Solanium’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 97,500,000 coins. Solanium’s official Twitter account is @solanium_io.
