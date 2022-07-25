Solanium Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.25 Million (SLIM)

Solanium (SLIM) traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 25th. During the last week, Solanium has traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Solanium has a total market cap of $8.86 million and approximately $1.25 million worth of Solanium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Solanium coin can currently be purchased for $0.0909 or 0.00000415 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004573 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002272 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001582 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00017581 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001893 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.04 or 0.00032181 BTC.

About Solanium

Solanium’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 97,500,000 coins. Solanium’s official Twitter account is @solanium_io.

Solanium Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Solanium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Solanium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Solanium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

