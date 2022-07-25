SolFarm (TULIP) Price Tops $10.69

SolFarm (TULIP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 25th. SolFarm has a total market cap of $8.71 million and $497,729.00 worth of SolFarm was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, SolFarm has traded down 27.8% against the dollar. One SolFarm coin can now be bought for approximately $10.69 or 0.00028684 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004550 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002272 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001572 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00017208 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001884 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00032254 BTC.

SolFarm Coin Profile

SolFarm’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 815,206 coins. SolFarm’s official Twitter account is @Solfarmio.

Buying and Selling SolFarm

