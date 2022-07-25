Souders Financial Advisors Boosts Stake in Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Souders Financial Advisors lifted its position in Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,251 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Souders Financial Advisors’ holdings in Elevance Health were worth $1,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELV. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Elevance Health by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,732,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,975,080,000 after buying an additional 162,857 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Elevance Health by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,638,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,613,667,000 after buying an additional 437,816 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Elevance Health by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,174,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,929,914,000 after purchasing an additional 51,641 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC increased its holdings in Elevance Health by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 4,042,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,074,078,000 after purchasing an additional 65,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the fourth quarter worth $1,128,341,000. 84.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Elevance Health Price Performance

Shares of ELV traded up $10.87 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $470.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,187,713. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $482.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $476.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.99, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Elevance Health Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $355.43 and a fifty-two week high of $533.68.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported $8.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.74 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $38.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.05 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Elevance Health Inc. will post 28.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a $1.28 dividend. This represents a $5.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Elevance Health

In related news, EVP Charles Morgan Kendrick, Jr. sold 6,328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.60, for a total transaction of $3,091,860.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,098,869.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Elevance Health news, EVP Charles Morgan Kendrick, Jr. sold 6,328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.60, for a total value of $3,091,860.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,098,869.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.14, for a total transaction of $208,798.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,718,355.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,738 shares of company stock worth $3,764,851 over the last ninety days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ELV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $555.00 to $490.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $533.00 to $485.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $527.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Elevance Health to $550.00 in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Elevance Health currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $558.30.

Elevance Health Profile

(Get Rating)

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

