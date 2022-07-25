Souders Financial Advisors Boosts Stock Position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Souders Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) by 56.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,475 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the quarter. Souders Financial Advisors’ holdings in Shopify were worth $997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 5,706 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,863,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Shopify by 4.9% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 42,174 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Shopify by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,522 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,474,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Diligent Investors LLC boosted its position in Shopify by 222.0% in the first quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 541 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its position in Shopify by 24.9% in the first quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 171,561 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $115,968,000 after buying an additional 34,148 shares during the last quarter. 62.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Shopify alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark raised Shopify to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. StockNews.com raised Shopify to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. TD Securities reduced their target price on Shopify from $84.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Wedbush reduced their target price on Shopify from $63.00 to $53.80 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Shopify to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.74.

Shopify Price Performance

Shares of Shopify stock traded down $0.88 during trading on Monday, reaching $36.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 610,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,092,508. The company has a quick ratio of 11.84, a current ratio of 11.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Shopify Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.72 and a 12-month high of $176.29. The company has a market capitalization of $45.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 298.80 and a beta of 1.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.73.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Shopify had a return on equity of 1.94% and a net margin of 3.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

Shopify Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.