Souders Financial Advisors Buys 5,591 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Souders Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,022 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,591 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises 3.8% of Souders Financial Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Souders Financial Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $13,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $11,630,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 29.7% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 11,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after acquiring an additional 2,748 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 16.3% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,401,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,219,873,000 after acquiring an additional 3,993,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hamilton Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $428,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA AGG traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $103.01. The stock had a trading volume of 89,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,233,879. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.73. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $98.86 and a 1 year high of $116.83.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

