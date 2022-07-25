Souders Financial Advisors Buys 902 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Souders Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 43,835 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 902 shares during the quarter. Souders Financial Advisors’ holdings in Mondelez International were worth $2,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MDLZ. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC grew its stake in Mondelez International by 197.9% in the 4th quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 2,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new position in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at $1,349,000. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Mondelez International by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 200,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,310,000 after purchasing an additional 12,802 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its stake in Mondelez International by 115.2% in the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 8,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 4,705 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Mondelez International by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

MDLZ traded up $0.89 during trading on Monday, reaching $62.88. 125,392 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,252,293. The company’s 50-day moving average is $61.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.79. The company has a market cap of $87.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.63 and a 12-month high of $69.47.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.10. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 14.34%. The business had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 47.14%.

MDLZ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on Mondelez International from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Mondelez International from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Mondelez International from $73.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Mondelez International from $77.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mondelez International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.27.

In other Mondelez International news, EVP Robin S. Hargrove sold 30,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total value of $2,008,730.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,109,100.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

