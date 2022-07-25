Souders Financial Advisors Grows Stock Holdings in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (BATS:DIVO)

Souders Financial Advisors increased its position in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (BATS:DIVO – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,957 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,429 shares during the period. Souders Financial Advisors’ holdings in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF were worth $935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 35,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its stake in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 24.1% in the first quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 46,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after acquiring an additional 8,953 shares in the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,053,000. Finally, Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $2,731,000.

Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS DIVO remained flat at $34.37 during midday trading on Monday. 192,671 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.48 and its 200-day moving average is $36.02. Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.59 and a fifty-two week high of $30.79.

