Souders Financial Advisors Has $1.27 Million Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Souders Financial Advisors raised its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,004 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,465 shares during the period. Souders Financial Advisors’ holdings in CSX were worth $1,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in CSX in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in CSX by 80.2% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 811 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new stake in CSX in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in CSX in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in CSX in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.81% of the company’s stock.

Get CSX alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John J. Zillmer sold 16,000 shares of CSX stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total value of $516,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 320,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,344,606.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CSX Price Performance

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of CSX to $38.00 in a research note on Friday. Argus raised their price target on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.52.

Shares of CSX stock traded up $0.28 on Monday, hitting $31.17. 175,342 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,472,381. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $67.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.21. CSX Co. has a 12-month low of $27.59 and a 12-month high of $38.63.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. CSX had a net margin of 28.24% and a return on equity of 29.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. Analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CSX Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. CSX’s payout ratio is presently 22.47%.

About CSX

(Get Rating)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.