Souders Financial Advisors Has $2.31 Million Stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Souders Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the quarter. Souders Financial Advisors’ holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its position in Bank of America by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 2,042,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,887,000 after acquiring an additional 77,497 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in Bank of America by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,529,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $246,025,000 after acquiring an additional 41,238 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its position in Bank of America by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 514,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,869,000 after acquiring an additional 2,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC raised its position in Bank of America by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 50,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,226,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Bank of America Price Performance

Bank of America stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $33.77. 499,367 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,166,102. The company has a market cap of $272.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $29.67 and a twelve month high of $50.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.40.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $22.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.79 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 28.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on BAC. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $43.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.66.

Bank of America Profile

(Get Rating)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.